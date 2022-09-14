Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 790,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRLFF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 78,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

About Cardinal Energy

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.06%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

