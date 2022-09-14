Carlson Capital Management Has $513,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 232,724 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,077,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner Company Profile

CERN remained flat at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.