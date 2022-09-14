Carlson Capital Management Lowers Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 304,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 173,542 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

