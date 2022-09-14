Carlson Capital Management Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,697 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

