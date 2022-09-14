Carlson Capital Management Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,306,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 296,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,594,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 739,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 63,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE VZ remained flat at $41.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 170,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,683,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

