Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, an increase of 219.5% from the August 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRRFY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of CRRFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 163,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,016. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

