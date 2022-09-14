Carry (CRE) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Carry has a market cap of $38.48 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.