Castellan Group Acquires 5,251 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

