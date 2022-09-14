Castellan Group Increases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Castellan Group boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after acquiring an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,080,000 after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after buying an additional 138,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after buying an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

STORE Capital Trading Down 4.4 %

About STORE Capital

STOR opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

