Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

CPARU stock remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,983. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,009,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

