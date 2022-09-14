Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 37,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,620,427 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,988 shares of company stock worth $5,134,603. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 678,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

