CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.84

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 69016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
CBS Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
