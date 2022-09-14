C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $160.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 162 ($1.96), with a volume of 802764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.90 ($2.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

C&C Group Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £635.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,173.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.74.

Insider Activity

About C&C Group

In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 12,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,729.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

