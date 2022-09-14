C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $160.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 162 ($1.96), with a volume of 802764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.90 ($2.10).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
C&C Group Stock Down 7.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £635.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,173.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.74.
Insider Activity
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
Featured Stories
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.