CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

Shares of PRPC stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 910,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth about $4,925,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

