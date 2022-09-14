CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 472,879 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.10% of CDW worth $506,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CDW by 129.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.90.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

