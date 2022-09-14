CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $9.78. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 311,918 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $326.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

