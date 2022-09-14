Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on CLRB shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
