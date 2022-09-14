Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLRB shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.