Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.14

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.14 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 93.41 ($1.13). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 92.36 ($1.12), with a volume of 4,182,639 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is 100.32%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

