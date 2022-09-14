Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.61 and last traded at $83.81. 307,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,876,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

