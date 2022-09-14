Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.56

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.