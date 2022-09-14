CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Up 173.2% in August

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIVW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of CFIVW stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

