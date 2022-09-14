CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,852,153 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 5,793.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852,153 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

SMDV stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,560 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.