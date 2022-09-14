CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 613,063 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

