CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28,913.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 8.25% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.