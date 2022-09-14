CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $104,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9,009.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NOBL traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. 528,818 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75.

