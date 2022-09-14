CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $176,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,481. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

