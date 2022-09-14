CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 3,351.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,523,021 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 9.96% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PDN traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,235. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

