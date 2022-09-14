CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,028,553 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 4,911.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,553 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BATS EFAD traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,015 shares. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91.

