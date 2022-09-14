CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,217,856 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25,693.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 7.80% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.17. 18,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,694. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

