CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,903,604 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14,046.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $5.47 on Wednesday, reaching $114.95. 986,929 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

