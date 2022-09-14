CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 233,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,985,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 254,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 7,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

