Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRG. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth $13,667,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $8,981,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $8,946,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $6,448,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $6,002,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chain Bridge I Trading Up 0.1 %

CBRG opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

See Also

