Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,052. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

