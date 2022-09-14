Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes $269,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. 74,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

