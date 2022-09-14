Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of -0.05. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

