Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. 29,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.95. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.