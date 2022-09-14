Chiliz Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $289.28 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com/en/home.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

