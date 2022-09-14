China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.21. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

