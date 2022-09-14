China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 193.1% in August

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPXY traded up 0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52 week low of 14.48 and a 52 week high of 24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is 16.58.

China Longyuan Power Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

