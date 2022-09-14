China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CYD opened at $8.09 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

