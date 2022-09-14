CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

