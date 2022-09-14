CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.1 %

CHSCO stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. CHS has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CHS Company Profile

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

