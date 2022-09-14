Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

