Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock to $98.00. The stock traded as low as $78.05 and last traded at $78.10, with a volume of 12553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

