Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.64.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 55,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

