Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.65 and its 200 day moving average is $262.86. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

