CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.00. CI&T shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

CINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

