Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,591,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,377,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

