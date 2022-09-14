City State Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

City State Bank raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. 49,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

