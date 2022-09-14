City State Bank Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $89.09. 277,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,536,963. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

